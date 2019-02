KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said his party cannot stop the entry of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to Sabah.

However, he said, Warisan was very clear about its stand and direction.

“We have worked with Pakatan Harapan (PH) before and, after the elections, we formed the federal government together, and we will continue to work with them for the best interests of the people,“ he told reporters here today.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also Bersatu chairman, announced the party’s decision to spread its wings to Sabah.

At the same time, former Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor confirmed that five MPs and eight state assemblymen who quit Umno last December had submitted their applications to join Bersatu.

Beluran MP Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee also confirmed that about 100,000 former Umno members were ready to join Bersatu.

Mohd Shafie said he was aware of the feelings of party supporters and also the people in Sabah over the Bersatu decision.

“My advice is not to be emotional but to remain focused to develop the state for the benefit of the people of Sabah. Governing Sabah to the best of our ability and ensuring that our rights will be reinstated and affirmed as per the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) remains our priority,“ he said.

Mohd Shafie also said that the people of Sabah had given Warisan the mandate to govern Sabah, in the 14th General Election.

“They were fed up with the Umno-BN government and wanted a change for the better. We respect that mandate and will continue to govern the state at our level best to ensure what Sabahans want us to do in terms of development as well as providing jobs. This was promised, and we will ensure they are delivered,“ he said. — Bernama