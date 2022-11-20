Warisan supports govt that can bring stability to country: Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan (Warisan) will support the formation of a federal government that can bring stability to the country and protect the interest of the people of Sabah and Sarawak, said its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Without naming any leader or party, he said Warisan had received phone calls from several political party leaders who expressed intention to cooperate, and the party is still considering the matter.

“What is important to us is the stability of the country and the importance of Bornean states for the people. Even though the number (of parliamentary seats won by Warisan) is small, it can add stability to the country’s political situation and whoever wishes to form the federal government needs this support.

“Anyone who wants our cooperation should consider what is fundamental to our struggle, including the interest of the people, Borneo (Sabah and Sarawak) and Warisan’s survival,” he said in a press conference at the party’s headquarters here today.

In the 15th General Election (GE15), Warisan won three out of 52 parliamentary seats contested through Mohd Shafie (Semporna), Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Kota Belud) and Datuk Mohamad Yusof Apdal (Lahad Datu).

Commenting on the results of GE15, Mohd Shafie is it was the decision made by Malaysians in line with the democratic process and people’s rights, adding that Warisan accepted it with an open heart.

“We cannot deny this result because the people have fulfilled their responsibility to choose who they want. There was a ‘voting tsunami’ until Warisan lost its targeted seats, but we accept and respect the people’s decision,” he said.

Asked about Warisan’s plan for the future, Mohd Shafie said the party wants to strengthen its position in Sabah but, at the same time, will not neglect what has been built in the peninsula.

“We already have a structure, and some areas received thousands of votes, (so) we can’t say that there is no acceptance of the people in the peninsula to Warisan at all. Maybe it is too early for us to win; it takes time to get to know Warisan, the candidate, the manifesto and so on,” he said.

He added that apart from the federal level, Warisan still has to play a role at the state level, as it has 18 state seats in Sabah and one in Selangor. - Bernama