Water disruption in Kuala Langat, Sepang due to burst pipe

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine areas in Kuala Langat and Sepang, Selangor are experiencing an unscheduled water supply disruption due to a burst pipe incident that occurred yesterday near Bandar Sri Ehsan and the KLIA Mosque.

The affected areas are Taman Langat Utama, Taman D’Menara, Taman Murnimas, RTB Bukit Changgang, Bandar Sri Ehsan, Taman Langat Murni, Bandar Mahkota, Bandar Brooklands and Estet SOPEC.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement today said repair work is being carried out and water supply is expected to be restored gradually starting at 8pm today.

Water tankers have been mobilised to provide water supply to those affected by the disruption.

For more information and assistance on water supply, customers can contact Air Selangor at 15300, on social media Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or its Website at www.airselangor.com. — Bernama