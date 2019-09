ISKANDAR PUTRI: The need to extend rationing water now being carried out in Simpang Renggam, Layang-Layang Utara and north Pontian near here will depend on the weather condition.

State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah said if the weather permits in next few weeks, the rationing would not be extended.

“As I can remember, the rationing will end in early October but so far, there are no indications for us to extend it. But it depends on the weather,” he said in a media conference here today.

Puah was replying reporters on whether the rationing will be ending on October 2 or will it be extended further.

Earlier this month, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) said about 150,000 residents in the area would be affected by water rationing from Sept 2 after the water level at Machap Reservoir fell below critical level. — Bernama