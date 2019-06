KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty-three areas in Gombak near here are experiencing an unscheduled water supply disruption following a burst pipe incident in front of Family Mart premises in Taman Prima Sri Gombak.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd’s head of customer relations and communication Abdul Raof Ahmad said the repair work was expected to be completed within 24 hours.

“Temporary stop of the water supply has been undertaken to enable emergency repair work to be carried out,“

“Water tankers will be mobilised and all efforts are being done to minimise the impact of the water supply disruption to the affected consumers,“ he said in a statement here today.

The areas affected are Astana Gemilang; Batu 3 to Batu 5 Jalan Gombak; Batu Caves Centre Point; Bukit Lela; Desa Minang; Kampung Changkat; Kampung Kerdas; Kampung Kuantan; Kampung Lee Kong Chian; Kampung Melayu Sri Gombak; and Kampung Sungai Mulia.

Also affected are Kampung Sri Gombak Indah; Kampung Tengah Gombak; Pinggiran Batu Caves; Prima Sri Gombak; Simpang 3; Taman Berlian; Taman Bolton; Taman Gemilang; Taman Gombak Jaya; and Taman Gombak Setia.

Taman Harmonis; Taman Ibu Kota; Taman Indah Gemilang; Taman Perwira Gombak; Taman Sahabat; Taman Setapak; Taman Setapak Permai; Taman Setia Gombak; Taman Sri Gombak; Taman Suria Setapak; and Taman Teratai Mewah.

Abdul Raof said the status of the unscheduled water supply disruption will be updated from time to time at Air Selangor’s mobile app or website www.syabas.com.my. — Bernama