Water supply disruption in northern Perlis on May 14

KANGAR: Almost the entire northern part of Perlis will face water supply disruption and low water pressure between 9am and 5pm on Tuesday.

Syarikat Air Perlis (SAP) Sdn Bhd in a statement said the disruption was due to emergency repair works on a raw water pump at the Timah Tasoh water treatment plant.

The areas affected are the whole of Padang Besar including the Anti-Smuggling Unit Camp, Felda Rimba Mas, Padang Besar Industrial Site and Kampung Kolam.

Also affected are Taman Kastam, Taman Kim, Kampung Tersusun, Kampung Kok Mak, Felda Mata Air, along the road from Padang Besar to Batu 17, Jalan Kaki Bukit including the Gua Cenderai National Service Training Centre, and the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM).

Other areas that will also be affected are Beseri, Abi, Bintong, Kuala Perlis and Kangar.

The water supply is expected to be fully recovered by Wednesday in stages.

SAP has advised all users in the affected areas to store enough water for personal use. - Bernama