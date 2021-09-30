Water supply fully restored in five areas in Hulu Langat - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in five areas in Hulu Langat, which was disrupted due to scheduled maintenance work last Tuesday, has been fully restored at 3am today, according to Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor).

Its Corporate Communication head, Elina Baseri, in a statement today, said maintenance work was for valve replacement at Taman Sri Indah Balakong, Inlet Cheras and in front of The Mines main substation.

“Air Selangor would like to thank consumers for their patience and cooperation during the scheduled water supply disruption,” she said.

Consumers are advised to obtain official information on water supply disruption only at all Air Selangor official communication channels, the Air Selangor application, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.airselangor.com.

Those with complaints and queries can also contact Pusat Perhubungan Air Selangor at 15300 or Help Centre at the Air Selangor application. -Bernama