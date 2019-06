KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply at affected areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling and Hulu Selangor has been fully restored after a brief interruption due to garbage clogging up the Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant.

Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) in a statement here today thanked all the parties involved in speeding up the restoration works following the incident and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Last night, warnings were issued on water cuts around the Klang Valley, mainly in Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Langat and Petaling, due to the accumulation of garbage brought by heavy rain at the treatment plant.

Syabas explained that production of treated water in the plant had slowed after the accumulation of rubbish brought by heavy rain upstream at the intake, causing the mechanical filtration equipment to clog and trip. — Bernama