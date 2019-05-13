Water supply in Klang 99% restored

SHAH ALAM: About 99% of the areas affected by water supply disruption in Klang after three main pipes burst near the West Coast Expressway (WCE) last Saturday have been fully restored this morning.

Pengurusan Air Selangor customer relations and communications department head, Abdul Raof Ahmad said based on monitoring, only Bandar Putera 2 and Taman Sentosa which are receiving water supply from the Lipat Kajang reservoir have yet to have their water supply fully restored.

“To mitigate the impact of disruption, we are undertaking new 1400mm pipe installation and diversion works for the permanent solution of water supply to customers receiving water supplies through the reservoir.

“We are targeting to install the pipe by today. After the new pipes have been activated, it will increase the capacity of treated water supply to the reservoir,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Raof said Air Selangor is also mobilising water lorry tankers to the affected locations and premises as well as the Local Service Centre (PKS) in Taman Rakyat and Taman Sri Andalas which are still operating until water supply is fully restored.

He said users wishing to obtain the latest information and status on water disruptions are advised to go to www.syabas.com.my, the Air Selangor Facebook page and or follow @air_selangor on Twitter.

About 800,000 consumers in 65 areas in Klang were without water after three main pipes burst near the West Coast Expressway (WCE) project site last Saturday. — Bernama