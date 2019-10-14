Water supply to 95% of Hulu Langat customer accounts restored

KUALA LUMPUR: The water supply for 95% of customer accounts of Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) which was affected due to electrical system malfunction at the Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant, Hulu Langat, was restored by 6pm.

According to a statement from Air Selangor, works have been made to accelerate supply recovery in four other areas that have not fully recovered, namely Balakong, Bandar Sungai Long, Bandar Tun Hussien Onn and Taman Koperasi Maju Jaya.

The statement also noted that water tankers will continue to be mobilised and the Local Service Center will continue to operate until the water supply is fully restored.

The public could refer to Air Selangor mobile phone application or the company website at www.airselangor.com for more information and the latest status. — Bernama