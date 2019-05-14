Water supply to Kolam Lipat Kajang fully restored

KUALA LUMPUR: The permanent water supply system to Kolam Lipat Kajang has resumed full operation after the installation and diversion works for new 1400 mm pipes were completed yesterday.

Abdul Raof Ahmad, head of Customer Relations and Management Communications Department of Air Selangor Sdn Bhd, said the installation works were undertaken following the incident where three main pipes burst near the Banting-Taiping West Coast Expressway (WCE).

“The new 1400 mm pipes are a permanent solution for customers who are receiving water supply from Kolam Lipat Kajang.

“The activation of these new pipes can increase the capacity of treated water supply to the pond and provides for a full restoration to all affected areas,” he said in a statement.

Abdul Raof said that as at 6pm yesterday, restoration of supply had reached 99% and only several locations and premises in Bandar Putera 2 and Taman Sentosa were still affected.

The bursting of the three main pipes in early May disrupted water supply to almost 800,000 consumers in 65 areas in Klang. - Bernama