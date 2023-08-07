Water surge tragedy: Family of two victims eligible to receive benefits

KUALA LUMPUR: The next of kin of two victims of the water surge tragedy in Jeram Air Putih, Kemaman, Terengganu are eligible to receive benefits under the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Socso said in a statement today, the family of Karim Abdullah, 39, namely Muhammad Firdaus (brother), will receive the funeral benefit totalling RM2,000 of the Disability Scheme under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4).

“The contributions made by the late Karim, who worked as a heavy machinery operator at a logging company, qualify his closest family members to receive the pencen penakat (survivors’ pension) benefits.

“However, since his wife and all his children perished in the incident and his parents have also passed away, there are no more family members of the deceased eligible to receive the pencen penakat,“ read the statement.

Meanwhile, the family of Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24, is also eligible to receive the funeral benefit, it said, adding that Socso would get their details as soon as possible to make the payment.

Nine out of 10 victims have been found and all of them have been laid to rest.

Karim’s wife Azizah Eiyi, 40, as well as their children Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18; Putri Alleya Maisarah,16; Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal, 11; Putri Nurerina Natasya,10; Muhammad Haziq Ziqree, 6 and Putri Aryana Umaira, 4 were also killed in the tragedy on Saturday (July 1).

The search for Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14, continues.-Bernama