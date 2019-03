KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) takes care of the interests of the Malays too, except that the coalition does not brag about it, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Prime Minister said this was unlike the Umno-PAS alliance that only focuses and champions the Malay voters, a practice he described as being unhealthy for a country with multiracial community.

“We are also looking after the interests of the Malays, accept that we don’t shout. They (Umno-PAS) try to separate the Malays from the other races. That is very bad for a multiracial country.

“The interests of the Malays will be looked after by PH. We want to make sure that it is not only equal but fair. Our relation (with all races) must be fair and equal.

“We will look at the interest of the Malays and we have stated that we (Malay) want an equitable share in the wealth of this country,” he told reporters after attending the opening of the first meeting of the second parliamentary session, here, today.

Mahathir was asked on the possibility of a Malay wave taking place following the recent announcement of an Umno-PAS alliance last week.

He also appeared to be unfazed by the two parties’ union, saying they were free to do what they wanted in a democratic country.

On concerns that PH-held states like Kedah and Perak would be shaky following the Umno-PAS marriage, with only about a couple of seats separating them from the ruling state government, Mahathir merely said: “We’ll see.”

Mahathir also called for all quarters to be more patient with the PH government, claiming many leaders were new to ministerial positions, and might sometimes say things that might not reflect well on the coalition.

“You have to give us some time. They (Barisan Nasional) have a 60 years lead against us. We are not even one year in the government,” he said.

On Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim’s claim that the government failed to consult the conference of rulers when it decided to accede to the Rome Statute, Mahathir said that was the former’s personal opinion.

“He’s not an elected representative. He is speaking for himself,” he said.

Tun Ismail had on Sunday said Putrajaya acceded the Rome Statute — which governs the International Criminal Court (ICC) that tries four core international crimes, namely genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and crime of aggression — without informing the rulers.