KUALA LUMPUR: A weak earthquake of 3.0 magnitude was detected in Lahad Datu, Sabah, at 11.10 pm yesterday.

The Malaysian Meteorology Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, said the weak tremor could possibly be felt in Lahad Datu, Kunak and Samporna.

The epicentre of the quake was at 28 kilometre east of Lahad Datu at a depth of nine kilometre.

It did not pose a tsunami threat.-Bernama