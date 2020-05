PETALING JAYA: Without a doubt, businesses drive the economy, but even the most global-centric enterprise is not immune to the negative impact brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has even stopped business in its tracks, forcing many companies to shut down and rendering many people jobless.

Yet, in the face of such uncertainties, all is not lost, according to Go International Virtual Events (G.I.V.E).

“The advent of new technology means that webinars and online communication now enable people to remain connected and to learn something new from the comforts of their homes, the event organiser said in a statement yesterday.

Seeing an opportunity in this new normal, G.I.V.E is organising the “Unstoppable Virtual Live Summit” to help business owners identify ways to save their enterprises and to come up with a gameplan to deal with current issues.

“Our objective is to come in and empower them (business owners) with the inspiration and tangible mechanism to go online and thrive in these trying times,” the company said.

The virtual summit is aimed at 30 to 45-year-olds who are already in business or are trying to start one.

“We want them to learn how to deal with mental barriers, fear of embracing technology or doing something new and to learn how to sell online and pivot their businesses,” it added.

The summit will feature speakers such as Marshall Thurber, creator of “Money And You” and mentor to Tony Robbins, Robert Kiyosaki and Blair Singer; Kevin Harrington, inventor of infomercial and a Shark Tank investor, as well as Gary Vaynerchuck, founder of Wine.tv and Vaynermedia.

Business owners and entrepreneurs will get to hear first-hand accounts of these stalwarts in doing business.

“This is an educational event that is designed to build awareness and empower business owners and entrepreneurs to take control of their circumstances so they can survive and thrive in times of crises,” G.I.V.E said.

The summit will be a global virtual “live” streaming event that will run consecutively in three countries - Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand - from June 5 to 7.

Those keen to attend the webinar can join a private Facebook group and watch the webinar on FB Live for RM97.

It will cost RM297 per head to participate via Zoom and even ask questions.

For more details, members of the public may visit www.gointernationalvirtualevents.com or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/UnstoppableVirtualLiveSummit/

