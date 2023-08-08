Website of govt initiatives for Indian community in the works

PETALING JAYA: The government is developing a website to list the initiatives and assistance available for the benefit of the Indian community in the country, said Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives K. Saraswathy.

She said this was due to a lack of awareness among the Indian community regarding the diverse initiatives introduced by the Unity Government to support the community.

“Maybe they do not have access to channels for obtaining such information,” she said at a press conference regarding the Unity Government’s initiatives to assist the Indian community at the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Headquarters, here, today.

The government, especially the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC), will work with various trade councils to make it easier for the public to access information about the initiatives, Saraswathy said.

“They will act as information agents, aiding entrepreneurs seeking assistance and grants by filling out forms and preparing relevant documentation when there are initiatives available,” she added.

Saraswathy, who is also PKR vice-president, said the government prioritises enhancing the involvement of the Indian community in entrepreneurial activities, aligning with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s goal to eradicate hardcore poverty this year.

“The Prime Minister believes that engaging the Indian community in the economic sector, particularly through entrepreneurship, is one way to get them out of hardcore poverty,” she added.

She also pointed out that MEDAC found approximately 30 per cent of registered cooperatives are currently inactive or non-operational because of governance- and management-related issues.

“We’re working on addressing the challenges faced by these cooperatives,” she said.-Bernama