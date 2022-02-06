Wedding planner, son held for cheating

KUALA LUMPUR : A wedding planner and his son were arrested by police on Saturday for allegedly cheating a clerk who engaged their services last year.

Kuala Lumpur police commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) ACP Mohd Mahidisham Ishak said the 24-year-old woman had taken up a package for her wedding with a company run by the suspects in May last year.

He said the clerk paid RM7,265 as part payment for the package which included the renting of a hall, the wedding attire, catering and photography.

However, Mohd Mahidisham said the suspects failed to deliver their services and the clerk lodged a police report.

He said on Saturday, a police team from the KL CCID arrested a 57-year-old man and his 25-year-old son at an undisclosed location in the Klang Valley.

“We seized from them several documents and cellphones. From our investigations, we suspect many others could have fallen victim to them. We are trying to trace other victims and urge them to come forward and lodge police reports. We advise those doing such businesses to stop offering such services if they are unable to deliver to their clients. Do not use the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse of failing to deliver your services.”