Welfare Dept tracking down father who left children since May 1

KANGAR: Perlis Social Welfare Department (JKM) is appealing to members of the public to help track down a man by the name of Mohd Irffan Mohd Suker who left his two children under the care of a friend two months ago.

The department in a statement today said Mohd Irffan handed over his children Nur Safina, four, and Mohd Ikram, three, to a friend on May 1.

“After asking the friend to take care of the children, Mohd Irffan went missing. As his friend was financially unstable and had no fixed income the children were surrendered to the department,” said the statement.

The two siblings have been under the temporary care of an individual, whose identity is being withheld, since May 15. Their mother died last year.

According to the statement JKM would seek a court order to place the two siblings under the care and protection of qualified persons under Section 30 (1) (b) of the Child Act (Amendment 2016) and their father has been given until August 14 to appear at the Kangar JKM office.

Members of the public with information on the father of the two siblings may contact Perlis JKM welfare officer Nor Azura Budin@Ahmad at 04-9731970/1967. — Bernama