PETALING JAYA: Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam has an uphill battle in the Tanjung Piai by-election but she is heartened by the support for the party’s decision to leave Barisan Nasional (BN).

“They have expressed support for our move,” said the 38-year-old corporate lawyer, who is also Gerakan deputy secretary-general.

“(This is) especially when we walk around in Chinese majority areas, praises were aplenty for us for having the guts to pull out from BN.

“We also get about 10,000 views on social media every time we publish a video but that is nationwide.”

Wendy is unfazed by the odds she faces in contesting against Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Karmaine Sardini and BN’s Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, who was Tanjung Piai’s former MP from 2008 to 2018 and Pekan Nenas assemblyman from 2004 to 2008.

“I am a goal-oriented person and I will leave no stone unturned in campaigning.”

Also speaking to theSun, Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai said the people’s reception was positive in Tanjung Piai and the party was praised for leaving BN.

“Today we saw a lot of (Gerakan) delegates who came to Tanjung Piai to campaign for Wendy,” Lau said. “This is because yesterday we had our delegates’ conference in Johor. This was done purposely to encourage the use of minimum resources.”