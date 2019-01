TO most Malaysians, 2018 had been a significant year. At the dawn of 2019, theSun talked to a number of them for their reflections on the year and their hopes as well as aspirations for the new year.

2018 has brought an unprecedented change with the hope of Malaysia Baru. My wish for 2019 is for our country to continue its momentum forward with the people appreciating our unique wildlife and treasuring water as a source of life.

My hope is that the new year will bring forward a holistic approach that will make it easier for those trapped by poverty to break free and lead a life of dignity.

The new year of 2019 must bring us closer towards reducing poverty. The urban poor in particular are finding it harder and harder to meet the rising cost of living and there is no social safety net to help cushion the economic burden. The issue of poverty does not only involve wages, the state of the economy and prices of goods but is intricately linked to having access to basic social services like health, housing, transport and education.

The government, its agencies and various stakeholders including NGOs and civil society organisations must continue to work together to push the reform agenda forward.

For me, this signalled the need to strengthen our institutions and regain respect for the rule of law based on our Federal Constitution. We are a nation that has shown love and compassion for fellow Malaysians and respect for our diverse multicultural society. Let us all continue to stay resilient against racism, discrimination and extremism.

2018 was a very important year for all Malaysians because for the first time in 61 years, Malaysians were united in our cause to bring in a reform agenda and to get rid of corrupt leaders. Malaysians had dreamt and fought for an inclusive and democratic nation and GE14 paved the way for change to take place.

My wish is for the government to hold firm to the human rights commitments they have made in the PH manifesto, including abolishing or amending all oppressive laws like the Sedition Act, and that there should no longer be detention without trial. The death penalty clearly must go, the government should also proceed to ratify all key human rights treaties. We cannot have a situation where the government keeps making promises on these reforms and then wavering the moment there is backlash or a crisis. People may say that human rights are not a priority or it is not the right time but the time is always right to do the right thing.

Datuk Seri M. Ramachelvam, Bar Council IPCMC task force chairman

My hope for 2019 is for the government to institute the promised institutional and legal reforms expeditiously. These reforms are necessary for Malaysia Baru to become a reality. Without the requisite institutional and legal reforms, the progress of the nation will be held back by the negative legacies of the past.

The endemic corruption, rent-seeking, leakage and abuse have to be addressed through reforms of our institutions, laws, practices and policies.

Therefore, it is imperative that the Report of the Institutional Reform Committee be made public to enable the public to know the recommen-dations made to the government and to monitor the implementation of the recommendations by the govern-ment.

I would like to see the implementation of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission, which has disciplinary and enforcement powers. The other hope is for the government to implement the recommendations of the Independent Committee on the Management of Foreign Labour, which will bring about much-needed reform for migrants, refugees, stateless persons, foreign spouses and employers in our country. It is important that the basic and fundamental rights of the marginalised and vulnerable population in our country be protected.

Let us make 2019 a year of harmony and inclusivity for everyone in Malaysia, including migrants and refugees.

Andrew Khoo, civil rights lawyer

(I wish) for the promise of democracy, made on May 9, be fulfilled.. for hopes, dreams and justice through equity be realised, for respect and dignity of the individual through protection and promotion of equality and non-discrimination to be the norm, for politicians, policy-makers and the people to have the courage and commitment of their convictions to build a stronger and more vibrant and yet kinder and gentler Malaysia, where there is equal space for all regardless of race, language, religion, orientation and nationality.

Kee Thuan Chye, actor, dramatist, author and journalist

2018 was a dream-come-true year for me. We finally kicked out the kleptocratic, kakistocratic BN government. I never thought I’d see it happen in my lifetime. I hope 2019 will not turn the dream into a nightmare, and that what we wished for when we voted in the PH government will be largely fulfilled with bread-and-butter issues well addressed, reforms introduced, a new national narrative drawn up to unify all the races, and good governance provided.

Tan Siok Choo, theSun columnist, economist

Having ended Barisan Nasional’s 60-year rule, Pakatan Harapan now faces three major challenges – eliminating the politics of race and religion, transforming an economy overly-dependent on fluctuating prices of oil, palm oil and low-skilled foreign labour while revamping the near-dysfunctional public education system.

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, singer, celebrity

I have wanted to be a mother for the longest time. Finally, the dream came true this year and I am so grateful for that. (Siti Nurhaliza gave birth to baby girl, Siti Aafiyah, on March 19). Motherhood has kept me busy throughout 2018.

Next year, I will be having a concert tour where I will be performing in Indonesia (on Feb 21 at Istora Senayan Jakarta), Singapore (March 2 at Singapore Expo) and Malaysia (on March 16 at Axiata Arena Kuala Lumpur). I am also looking forward to performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 21. This will be my second time performing at the venue. The first was in April 21, 2005.

Dr Sharon Jacqueline Wilson, Asst Prof at the Department of Mass Communication, Utar

The last semester has been the most rewarding in my entire teaching career. I was blessed to be able to teach and learn from 28 students from Utar and the University of Delaware. Each unique individual brought something to the class which was precious and amazing via all sorts of awesome technologies. This was the kind of class that taught all of us tolerance and instilled hope that humanity isn’t dead and that the world is smaller than what it is known to be.

What a wonderful bunch of students in this amazing class. Sometimes we as academics learn lots of things from students and it’s always good to listen to what the youth have to say. What they have to say is always significant.

Shahili Abdan a.k.a Namron, film director

I am grateful the authorities have been open-minded and allowed my film, One Two Jaga, which is about corrupt police and illegal immigrants, to be screened. I have just completed shooting Masterpiecisan, which deals with racial tension that will hit the cinemas soon.

Up next will be a film called Matderkolaperlih, one about a corrupted politician, which is based on a play I directed and written years ago.

Thomas Fann, Bersih 2.0 chairman

It is my hope that in 2019, the govern-ment would fulfil all the promises it made in their manifesto on institutional reforms and abolish all draconian laws. Doing so will strengthen democracy in this country.

Bront Palarae, Award-winning actor

I cannot complain about 2018. I have just completed shooting for an Indonesian super hero movie Gundala Putera Petir (under the esteemed director Joko Anwar) where I played a villain Pengkar who wants to destroy the world so he could build a better one.

I have also completed shooting Philippine horror movie Motel Acacia under the direction of Malaysian director Bradley Liew where it centres on a group of guys trapped in a haunted hotel during a storm.

I am looking forward to seeing these two films hit the cinemas this year.

I also have another exciting acting project coming up but I cannot talk about it until I have signed on the dotted line.

All I can say is I am looking East (hinting to a Japanese film offer).

Vimala Perumal, film director

2018 has been a great year for me. I am glad to say my movie Vedigundu Pasangge (Rowdy Folks), has created history by becoming the highest-grossing Malaysian Tamil film, raking in more than RM1.3 million at the box office. I believe the record was meant to be broken.

This year, I will be directing a horror comedy that deals with modern communication. I have done comedies before but it will be my first attempt at horror comedy.

Shanjhey Kumar Perumal, film director

2018 has been a quiet year for me. I have been busy writing three scripts and bonding with my two-year-old son. But this year, I will be directing my second film that deals with drugs. I really believe drugs are destroying our nation. I am also toying with the idea of making a film that touches the Malaysian Tamil film industry and how it is so difficult to make a Malaysian Tamil film.

Sangeeta Krishnasamy, award-winning actress

Last year I attended some international film festivals such as the Tokyo Film Festival and the Asam Film Festival (India) to promote my film Adiwiraku. (She won the best actress award for the Malaysian Film Festival in 2017).

I met so many interesting talents from all over the world. There was so much exchange of knowledge and I am grateful for that.

I also made connections with some filmmakers from overseas.

This year, I might study acting and scripting for three months at the New York Film Academy (based in Los Angeles, United States). There are also plans to make Adiwiraku 2 where I will be behind the scenes. This time, the movie will be about a male teacher inspiring his students.

Jane Teoh, Miss Universe Malaysia 2018

Last year has been a roller-coaster ride for me. I was crowned Miss Universe Malaysia (MUM) in January 2018 and in a blink of an eye, I’ve done competing at the Miss Universe pageant. I have achieved so much that I never expected of myself; one of which is my anti-cyberbullying campaign #daretoshout, that also allows me to tour schools in Kuala Lumpur and Penang to advocate the matter.

Due to my short-tempered nature, I’ve learned to be patient and grow out of my frustration to remain calm and collected with people around me or situations that I’m in.

I’ve also stepped up my confidence since being crowned MUM. Growing up being shy, quiet and easily intimidated, 2018 has taught me that nothing is impossible if you believe in yourself.

This year, I’m going back to school to complete my degree in Accounting at HELP University, and I want to be at my very best, doing twice as good or better than I was in my previous college.

Amber Chia, Model and TV personality

Although I’ve been extremely busy with work last year, it sure was a meaningful one that I also got to spend much needed time with my beloved family. Every year, I have a set goal to travel with them, which I managed to fulfil on not just one but two amazing holiday trips.

Nonetheless, 2018 has taught me to prioritise my health before work and also to seek comfort with my family.

I hope that 2019 will be a happy one and that I stay in the pink of health because they truly are the most important aspects in life, and of course, I also hope that my business will continue to grow and succeed. I wish everyone a Happy New Year and may 2019 be greater than before.

Zamaera, rapper/singer/ songwriter

“This year has been an extremely blessed and insightful year for me in shifting and sharing perspectives. I think it’s very common for creatives to get caught in their own artistic space, which is why building a team which supports the vision, even if it’s through the means of constructive criticism, is essential towards growth and progression.

2018 was a year of many firsts for me i.e. recording my first EP, recording overseas (specifically the US) with a live orchestra, played my first festival and the list goes on. Guess I can say it’s been quite a historical year.”

Lunadira, singer/songwriter

“Everyone involved in the creative process always has something new to add to my understanding of the music industry I’m currently in. I don’t think it gets tiring even when we spend hours on end just holing ourselves up in the studio. I’ve learnt about patience, especially when it comes to projects that need a team to execute, and I’ve also learnt to finally take myself seriously.”

Bil Musa, singer/songwriter

“Things started looking up for me in 2018, having released a new album right at the end of 2017. It opened up a lot of opportunities for me in the coming year. That gave me shows I’ve always wanted to do, including two big festivals, more and more brands started recognising and working with me and my fan base grew because of that.”

Alex Tan, real estate agent and Arsenal FC fan

2018 was a good year for me. It was a year of victory and battles won. It was by no means perfect and I had rough patches as much as the smooth ones. For 2019, I hope to see the promise of a New Malaysia gain greater strength and momentum. I hope too that I will be able to put forth important steps in the progress of my career, self-development and my family life.

David Foster, Grammy Award winner, record producer, composer, songwriter

2018 has been amazing for me. I got to produce Michael Buble’s new album, which I haven’t been doing in a while, and that was a unique experience.

I toured in America more than I’ve ever toured. And of course, coming back for a third season of Asia’s Got Talent, which I am really excited about.

2019 will see more touring. Maybe I’ll produce a new album. I also have a few television projects that I’m working on producing, and I am also producing a show that I hope will go on Broadway.

Anggun, singer-songwriter

2018 has been really, really busy. Met a lot of exciting people and I got married! So it was a very good year for me.

I’m planning to slow down a little bit in 2019, but I’m not sure if that will be possible.

I will continue with my music but I’m looking forward to writing more and I hope people would read more too.

Jay Park, singer, songwriter, record producer

2018 was good. I put up my first EP under Roc Nation and made another label called H1GHR Music that’s doing quite well. And of course, I’m back for Asia’s Got Talent Season 3. It was a very good year, lots of travelling and lots of firsts in my career. In 2019, I’m excited for the premiere of Asia’s Got Talent Season 3. I’m also looking forward to making more music and hopefully go on a world tour.