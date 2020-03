KUCHING: Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak director Dato Stanley Tan has given general specifics on which premises are to stay open during the movement control order enforcement period.

Tan said supermarkets, wet markets and convenience stores are to remain open from March 18 to March 31.

The same applies to the drive-through, delivery and take-away services of fast food outlets KFC and McDonalds, as well as food delivery services such as GrabFood and Foodpanda, he added.

“Post offices, utilities services such as power and water, hospitals, banks and stock exchange markets will be opened. Crematoriums, cemeteries, medical clinics and pharmacies too will remain open,” said Tan when contacted.

Meanwhile, he said premises that should be closed during the movement control order are golf clubs, bars, pubs, discos, karaoke centres, massage centres and reflexology centres.

The same applies for car workshops, salons and barber shops, food stalls and seafood restaurants, handphone and gadget shops, hardware stores, fertilizer and pesticide shops, pet shops and aquarium shops.

“Places of worship like mosques and suraus, temples and churches are to be closed. Also clothing stores, jewelry shops, handbag shops and shoe shops.

“Lottery shops, casinos, spas, gyms and sporting complexes will also be closed,” he said.

As for private events and functions such as weddings, circumcision ceremonies, religious ceremonies and baby shower parties, Tan urged organisers to postpone or cancel them if possible.

Last night Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that Malaysia will undergo a movement control order – the first in the country’s history – from tomorrow until March 31, 2020.

Muhyiddin said that the order was implemented under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1967.

The government is expected to make further clarifications on what the order would entail in the days ahead.

In the meantime, the prime minister has urged Malaysians not to panic and stay calm, giving them the assurance that there was enough supply of food, daily essentials and health products like surgical masks.

Any enquiries on the movement control order can be directed to the National Operations Management Centre at hotline 03-88882010 beginning noon on Tuesday (May 17). — TheBorneoPost