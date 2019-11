KUANTAN: Wisma Putra will continue to monitor closely the development in Bolivia following political unrest in the country, said Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He also advised Malaysians in the country to contact Malaysian embassy representatives as soon as possible as there was no record of Malaysians residing in the South American country.

“First, we have to get complete information before we can take the next course of action, and so far I haven’t received full information, so we will continue to monitor.

“If there are Malaysians in the country, my advise is, please contact our embassy representative (Malawakil) as soon as possible for advice and other assistance to ensure their safety,” he told reporters after officiating Pahang Special Olympics Day at Sekolah Menengah Pendidikan Khas Vokasional Kuantan, here today.

He also said Wisma Putra would provide necessary assistance for them if they want to leave Bolivia.

It was reported a Malaysian, Muhammad Syameen Abd Raub, 28, who is currently on vacation in La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, planned to leave the country via Argentina today.

Bolivia has been thrown into violent political unrest following its presidential election in October which saw Evo Morales re-elected for the fourth term amidst protests that Morales’ run was unconstitutional. Last Sunday Morales resigned from his post after being pressured by the military and police which leads to clashes between Morales’ supporters and the security forces.

Last Thursday, Consular Officer of Malaysian Embassy in Peru, Syed Ahmad Naufal Syed Isa advised Malaysians who were planning to visit the South American country to postpone their journeys. — Bernama