Withdraw benefits of MP’s who fail to declare assets: Mahfuz

SHAH ALAM: Pokok Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Mahfuz Omar (pix) yesterday proposed a new provision in the legislation calling for benefits provided to MPs, except for allowances, to be withdrawn if they fail to declare their assets.

Mahfuz, who is also Deputy Human Resource Minister, said this included development allocation given to MPs whether they are government backbenchers or the opposition.

“On the other hand, they (development allocations) are given via other channels to continue to develop the areas they represent as they no longer have the trust and integrity for failing to declare their assets,” he told reporters after attending the official opening of the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) National Convention, yesterday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said all 139 Members of Parliament from Pakatan Harapan (PH) had submitted their asset declaration forms to the Dewan Rakyat after the deadline to do so ended on Thursday.

They were among the 160 MPs who had submitted their declaration forms besides three Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs; 14 MPs from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and one each from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

Meanwhile, another 62 MPs namely 38 from BN, PAS (18), GPS (three), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) (one) and two Independents.

Commenting further, Mahfuz said among the other benefits he felt should be withdrawn from MPs who failed to declare their assets include hospital treatment and vehicle import permits (APs). — Bernama