PETALING JAYA: A viral video of a woman assaulting a girl has led to the arrest of a suspect today in Batu Caves.

In the 23-second video clip which appears to be taken by the 30-year-old suspect, the seven-year-old victim is seen cringing as the woman kicks and tramples on her.

As the child cries out, the woman who said to be the victim’s step-aunt hysterically screams during the assault.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the suspect who is from Damansara Damai here was arrested by police at a restaurant on Jalan Sungei Tua at about 5pm today.

He said police learnt that the assault which took place last year at an apartment in Taman Raintree, Batu Caves.

Fadzil said the case is being investigated under laws of the Child Act 2001.

It is learnt that the suspect was married to the victim’s uncle and the couple divorced early this year.

It is believed that the child was left under the care of the suspect who often vented out her anger for her ex-husband on the victim.