Woman claims she was groped by ‘policeman’ at his home

PETALING JAYA: A 23-year-old woman claimed that she was molested by a man, at his home in Kampar, NST reports

Kampar district police chief Supt Mohamad Nazri Daud said the victim, who is a clerk, said she got to know the man, who identified himself as a cop, through Facebook.

After a week of getting to know each other, she finally agreed to meet him at a workshop in Taman Bandar Baru.

During the meeting, the man invited her to his home, saying he wanted to introduce her to his children.

“Upon entering the house, the woman felt uneasy and asked the man to send her home instead. She claimed the man proceeded to grab her as well as forcibly kissing and groping her.

“He only stopped when the woman threatened to scream. The man then sent the woman back to her workplace. Shaken by the incident, she decided to lodge a police report,“ he reportedly said.

Nazri said police are trying to establish whether the man is indeed a policeman stationed at the district police headquarters, as claimed.