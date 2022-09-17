Woman detained for allegedly abusing 8-year-old son: Report

PETALING JAYA: Police detained a woman for allegedly abusing her eight-year-old son at her home in Kota Bharu yesterday.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the 36-year-old suspect was detained soon after a police report was lodged by her ex-husband, NST reports.

In the report, the ex-husband claimed that he was informed about the incident by his ex-wife’s boyfriend on Sept 9.

Rosdi said initial investigations showed that the boy stayed with his mother in Kota Baru after his parents divorced two years ago.

A video showing the woman beating the boy with a piece of wood and later throwing a wooden coffee table towards him recently went viral on social media platforms.