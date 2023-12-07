Woman dies after being set on fire in Manjung, husband arrested

IPOH: Angry at being accused of using drugs, a 28-year-old man allegedly set his wife on fire, causing the death of the 33-year-old woman in an incident in Kampung Bharu, near Manjung on Monday.

Manjung district police chief ACP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said just prior to the incident, there was a misunderstanding between the man and his wife and her family over their claims that he was a drug user.

“The police received a call from the suspect’s younger brother informing him that the suspect set his wife on fire. The victim was sent to Seri Manjung Hospital but was confirmed to have died today,“ he said in a statement.

He said the suspect was arrested at 11 pm at a restaurant near Lumut.

He said the suspect was brought to the Manjung Magistrate’s Court today where a seven-day remand order on him was granted to assist police investigations. -Bernama