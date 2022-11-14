Woman dies after car hits trailer near Sungai Buloh layby

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman died while six others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in hit a trailer near the Sungai Buloh overhead bridge restaurants on the North-South Highway (Kuala Lumpur bound), early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis in a statement today said eight personnel from the Sungai Buloh Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the location when the department was alerted of the incident at 6.10am.

He said the accident occurred when the Honda Accord car in which the woman was travelling in with six other family members, hit the back of a trailer which was on the same route.

“Due to the impact of the crash, the 38-year-old woman was pinned in the front passenger seat and was confirmed dead at the scene by medical personnel.

“The victim’s 50-year-old husband and 11-year-old daughter were reported to be seriously injured while four other children, including a pair of twins, aged between eight years and eight months, suffered minor injuries,“ he said.

The injured victims were taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment, he added. - Bernama