Woman dies, four others hurt in crash in Nibong Tebal

NIBONG TEBAL: A woman was killed while four others were injured after the factory van they were travelling in skidded and flipped onto its side at Taman Widuri, Sungai Bakap, here early this morning.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Supt Shafie Abdul Samad said in the 6.50am incident, the victim, N. Tanggam, 57, who sat in the front passenger seat, was thrown out of the van before being crushed by the vehicle and died at the scene.

“Four other women passengers, aged 20 to 28, suffered injuries including fractured collarbone and spine, while the van driver, 47, escaped unhurt,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the five women worked in a factory in Batu Kawan and the incident occurred while they were travelling from Selama, Kedah, to the factory.

The accident was believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle before it skidded and flipped onto its side, said Shafie, adding that the body was taken to the Sungai Bakap Hospital for a post-mortem, while injured passengers were also rushed and received treatment at the same hospital. — Bernama