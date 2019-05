ALOR STAR: A woman who had just finished watching a football match at Stadium Darul Aman suffered losses amounting to RM900 after a man on a motorcycle snatched her handbag, early this morning.

Kota Setar police chief ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin said in the incident at 12.45am, the 41-year-old victim was walking on the lane next to the stadium before the suspect approached on a motorcycle.

“The suspect grabbed the victim’s handbag and escaped via the alleys around the area.

“The victim’s estimated loss of RM900, includes the loss of important documents, a car sensor card, a mobile phone and cash, but the woman was not injured,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rozi said there were no witnesses to the incident and the victim had lodged a report at the Alor Star Police Station. — Bernama