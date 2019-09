PETALING JAYA: A woman who voluntarily caused hurt on her 19-year-old housemate by pouring hot water on the girl’s arm was slapped with the maximum RM2,000 fine, in default four months’ jail, for the offence by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday.

Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir meted out the fine on Ko Hooi Boey, 54, after she pleaded guilty to the charge, which was read out to her in Mandarin.

Ko, who is self-employed, was charged with committing the offence on Tee Woen Poh at a housing unit in Suriamas Apartment, Jalan PJS 10/11, Sungei Way, near here, at 8am last Sept 7.

The incident occurred following a misunderstanding after Ko found out that Tee had used her cooking utensils without her permission.

In the same court, Lai Ka yan, 21, who works in a saloon, was fined RM4,500, in default three months’ jail, for dishonestly concealing the same amount of money belonging to K. Parameswaran in his Maybank account in Bandar Sunway here last June 17.

According to the facts of the case, Parameswaran, 21, saw an advertisement on Mudah.my on the sale of a car and contacted the telephone number that was given, following which he was asked to pay a deposit of RM4,500 into a bank account which was under Lai’s name.

He lodged a police report after feeling that he was cheated when there was no response from Lai, despite having paid the deposit. — Bernama