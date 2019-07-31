Woman handing out leaflets ignorant of law: Police

KLANG: Police said that an elderly woman who allegedly distributed leaflets on Christianity at a government health clinic in Bukit Kuda on Monday was unaware of the law prohibiting the distribution of material to Muslims.

North Klang police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said yesterday the woman was with her husband during the incident.

She said the couple, in their 70s, were not arrested as claimed but were taken to the police station to be questioned.

“The woman claimed she was unaware of the law prohibiting the distribution of religious material to Muslims.

“She said she did not give the leaflets to those who objected to it. She also claimed that she had done so as she was grateful to God for healing her ailments and she did it in her own capacity and was not prompted or backed by any party,” Nurulhuda added.

She said the couple cooperated with the police and were advised not to repeat their actions again.

A video of the woman distributing leaflets on religious material at a government health clinic in Bukit Kuda went viral yesterday.

The principal secretary of the Christian Federation of Malaysia, Reverend Dr Herman Shastri said the woman had acted on her own and without the support of any church.