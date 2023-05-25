Woman loses RM180,000 to old friend’s cash and gold investment scheme

JOHOR BAHRU: A woman claimed she lost RM180,000 to a money and gold investment scheme fraud last year.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the 43-year-old local woman who filed a police report yesterday, alleged that the investment scheme was offered by a local man who is also an old acquaintance in August last year.

He said the man offered an investment scheme with a return of five per cent each week based on the amount of cash or gold value invested.

“The victim who was interested in the offer had invested cash into his contact’s account in August to October last year.

“Apart from that, the victim also handed over various jewellery and a vehicle with an estimated total investment of RM260,000,“ he said in a statement today.

He said however the victim only received a refund of RM80,000 for the period from August last year to February this year before she lost contact with the man.

“Earlier when the victim could not get any refund, the man gave various reasons and before long he could not be contacted. The victim is believed to have suffered a loss of RM180,000,“ he said.

He said the case was investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, while a thorough investigation would be made including the possible involvement of an mule account. - Bernama