Woman loses RM24,780 to a ‘Datuk’ known through internet

KUANTAN: A woman lost RM24,780 after being sweet-talked by a male acquaintance known only through social networking sites since two years ago.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 36-year-old victim also gave her Automated Teller Machine (ATM) bank card to the suspect who allegedly has a ‘Datuk’ title.

“The victim claimed they got acquainted around October 2017 and the suspect wanted to borrow money he claims for his gas and oil business deal causing her to make monetary transaction into the account number given by the suspect.

“She then sent an ATM card to the suspect by mail in February 2018 and only realised that she might have been deceived after failing to contact the suspect recently,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim lodged a report at the Temerloh district police headquarters yesterday and investigations were conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping and fine, upon conviction. — Bernama