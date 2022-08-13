Woman performing umrah in men’s ihram clothing a senseless act: Penang Mufti

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor (pix) described the action of the woman who performed umrah clad in ihram clothing for men as “senseless” and a deliberate act to mock Islam.

“A Muslim is required to respect and glorify Islam...Intentionally doing an act that is contrary to Islamic law means making fun or mocking at Islam, whereby making the doer a kafir (infidel),” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in response to a 17-second video which went viralled since yesterday on a woman said to be a Malaysian, who was dressed in male ihram clothing in the holy land.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad, in a Facebook post, said stern action would be taken against the woman and that he had contacted the Home Ministry for investigation to be carried out once the said person is back in Malaysia. - Bernama