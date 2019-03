SIBU: A 34-year-old woman suffered serious injuries to her private parts after she was stabbed with a kitchen knife by another woman on Sunday night, during a threesome that went awry.

The victim is a tenant of the 46-year-old suspect and her 28-year-old male partner.

The man was said to have consumed four cans of beer while the women had soft drinks leading up to the 9pm three-way sexual intercourse.

After the man had sex with the suspect, she told him that she was going to the toilet to ease herself.

“The man continued having sex with the victim when the suspect came into the room with a knife and stabbed the victim, causing her to scream,” Sibu OCPD Asst Comm Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said.

Stanley said the man rushed out and told his brother, who rents another room in the house, to chase after the suspect. She was later caught and handed over to the police.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

“There is only one stab wound and the victim lost a lot of blood, but she should be in stable condition,” he said.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation, while the knife used in the attack was also seized as evidence.

Stanley added that the couple were married under local adat (traditions) and have been together for seven years.