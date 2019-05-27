Woman, step-daughter injured in snatch theft incident

BUKIT MERTAJAM: An Indonesian woman and her step-daughter were injured after their motorcycle plunged into a drain when a snatch thief, also on a motorcycle, grabbed her waist pouch here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said that the woman, 40, and her step-daughter, six, a local, were heading home nearby on a motorcycle when the incident took place at Tingkat Binjai 6, Taman Sri Rambai at Bukit Tengah at 5pm.

‘’They were chased by a man on a blue Yamaha 125z who snatched her pouch bag which she had slung over her shoulder. The suspect then kicked the woman’s motorcycle before escaping.

‘’The woman’s motorcycle plunged into a drain on the left side of the road,’’ he said here tonight.

He said both, who were traumatised by the incident, with the woman injured on the face, and her step-daughter, who had a head injury, were sent to the Bukit Mertajam Hospital by members of the public.

He also urged the public to come forward if they have any information to assist in investigations on the incident.

On another development, Nik Ros Azhan said the body of a man, found floating in Sungai Perai on Thursday, was believed to have been murdered, based on the post mortem report.

He said the man, who had a playboy tattoo on his right arm, was stabbed and slashed and was believed to have been dead for more than three days.

“Investigations are still being carried out, and other than seeking to identify the victim, police are also looking for the suspect,” he added. - Bernama