KUALA LUMPUR: Public and private sector employees at management and supervisory levels in areas currently placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), namely Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Sabah and Labuan, have been directed to work from home effective Oct 22.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob said this decision was reached at the National Security Council (MKN) special session on the advice of the Ministry of Health (MoH) to restrict the movement of employees as part of efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has also informed that almost 800,000 industrial sector workers from Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Labuan, Selangor and Sabah will be involved with this directive. The same applies to nearly 200,000 civil servants in those states and territories.

“This is now a directive and no more a request. Employers have been told to issue letters for these employees to work from home,“ he said at a press conference on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) developments here today.

MITI will be issuing a media statement on this directive soon, he said. -Bernama

