KUALA LUMPUR: More than 1,500 police personnel will be stationed at the Malaysia-Indonesia qualifier match for the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here tomorrow.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said they will be on duty in shifts beginning at 1pm.

He said the match is expected to draw about 85,000 supporters, including 6,700 from Indonesia.

Speaking at a press conference held here today, Mazlan warned supporters of both teams not to do anything provocative during the game.

“The police will take stern action against any offence,” he said.

Mazlan added that among the items which have been banned from the stadium are fireworks, laser touch pens, weapons, and liquor.

The public are also advised to take public transport to avoid traffic congestion, and vehicles which block traffic flow will be towed away. — Bernama