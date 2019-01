PETALING JAYA: Bersih 2.0 has urged the people, the Parliament, the state legislatures, and the federal and state governments of Malaysia to dedicate 2019 to affirming multiparty democracy.

The Coalition for Free and Fair Elections said there might not be political stability, impartiality, accountability, transparency in governance and inclusive economic growth without multiparty democracy.

Don’t assume that the end of Umno/Barisan Nasional’s (BN) single-party rule would automatically usher in democracy.

“If we fail to consolidate democracy, it may also pave way to political chaos, rise of populist strongmen and even re-emergence of one-party dominance,” Bersih 2.0 said in a statement today.

“The exodus of 17 Umno parliamentarians and 18 state assemblypersons within seven months after its electoral defeat is sign that multiparty competition is being undermined by desire for power and patronage.”

It commended PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, some PH lawmakers, as well as some Umno and MCA leaders for voicing their opposition to crossovers.

It called for the setting up of a Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) on elections and political parties to forge cross-party consensus, engage the public in consultation, and facilitate constitutional and legal amendments necessary for any proposed reforms from the Election Commission and Electoral Reform Committee.

Bersih 2.0 said reform is needed in political financing both to provide public funding to all parties and elected representatives based on the same and impartial criteria, and to stop corruption, money politics, patronage and abuse of government (including statutory bodies and GLCs) resources for partisan and electoral purposes.

It added that separation of public prosecution from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) would help to end selective prosecution and selective impunity, so that so politicians who have committed wrongdoings may harbour hope of escaping judicial punishments by joining the government.