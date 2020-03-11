Yeo Bee Yin defends her handling of the Sg Kim Kim pollution crisis

PETALING JAYA: Former Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister, Yeo Bee Yin (pix) recently denounced a netizen’s statement on Twitter saying that she failed at delivering her job in handling the issue of Sungai Kim Kim toxic pollution because of her husband.

In her reply, she stated that Sg Kim Kim’s culprits are now charged in court and will be on their second hearing soon.

Yeo added that Pasir Gudang was the first industrial area to be installed with 25 automatic gas detectors to create a real-time alert system as a measure to improve environmental quality control in the area.

She also urged people to read the news, possibly implying that people should be more well-informed and stay updated on ministers’ effort in tackling issues before posting any comments online.