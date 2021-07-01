Young Buddhist Association provides extra day of phone psychological consultation

PETALING JAYA: The Young Buddhist Association Malaysia (YBAM) is providing an extra day of phone psychological consultation service on every Wednesday from 8pm to 10pm. This service will start from July 7.

YBAM Pelita Guidance and Psychological Unit has been holding free psychological consultation services for the public since July 7, 2007.

The association said it believes such an arrangement will provide the public more choices for seeking psychosocial support. Those who need psychosocial support can call 03-2022 5505 during the service hours.

Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, you are not alone, “let us accompany you, light the lamp in your heart, and illuminate the way of life”, it added.

The updated services are:

1. Phone psychological consultation (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8pm – 10pm; Saturday, 3pm – 6pm)

2. Email psychological consultation (pelita@ybam.org.my)