Young sprinter leads recitation of Rukun Negara pledge, seven chants of ‘Merdeka’

KUALA LUMPUR: Young national sprinter Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi today led thousands of Malaysians at the Dataran Merdeka in the recitation of the principle of Rukun Negara pledge for the 2022 National Day celebration.

Clad in a black songket jacket and a tanjak, he was accompanied by 65 students from the Institute of Teacher Education (Special Education Campus) who then led the gathering in shouts of ‘Merdeka’ seven times.

Muhammad Azeem said the extraordinary celebration was a positive indication of the steadfastness of Keluarga Malaysia.

“Today’s celebration is so positive, Malaysians should continue this kind of spirit of togetherness,“ he told Bernama.

The Perak-born athlete had previously set a new national 100-metre (m) record of 10.09 seconds (in the heats) in Cali, Colombia erasing the old mark of 10.18s set by former Southeast Asia sprint champion Khairul Hafiz Jantan. - Bernama