IPOH: Youths are encouraged to join the Rukun Tetangga (RT) sector in their respective housing areas to fill their free time and to expose themselves to community values.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik said youths’ involvement in managing the RT sectors could also train them to become future leaders.

“In leading the RT sectors, many of the leaders have been active for decades and hence, have a lot of experience.

“So, I am asking youths to be involved in the RT sectors and learn from the experience and knowledge of such leaders towards becoming community leaders and getting the grassroots’ involvement.”

Md Farid said this to reporters after officiating at the North Zone-level “Semarak Perpaduan di Hati” programme and Aidilfitri open house hosted by the Perak National Unity and Integration Department, here, today. Also present were Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and about 2,000 other guests.

Md Farid said about 30% of the 8,200 RT sectors nationwide were inactive due to various factors such as logistical and geographical constraints while 20% were averagely active, and efforts to reactivate them were being undertaken.

He said a proposal had meanwhile been made to the government to increase the allocation for RT sectors which currently received RM6,000 per year each, which was insufficient to organise various programmes and activities.

On another development, Md Farid said the National Unity and Integration Department would be organising the national-level Unity Week celebration in Kuala Lumpur on July 20 to 21. It is expected to be officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal in his speech said the racial, religious and cultural diversity had been the strong point of Malaysian society that had brought peace and development to the country.

“This is the unique thing about us in Malaysia; we were not taught to make racial, religious and cultural differences a cause for friction, but diversity has instead been our strength to bring success to the nation.

“This strength must be upheld till eternity. Most important is that we should teach our children that they have a big task to ensure continued unity,“ he added. — Bernama