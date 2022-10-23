Zahid: BN to include Sabah DPM in manifesto

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) will propose for a Sabah lawmaker to be one of three deputy prime ministers.

BN president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this will be included in the coalition’s election manifesto, NST reports.

“The current caretaker government has no deputy prime minister. Leaders from Sabah are only senior ministers.

Therefore, I ask Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin to ask the prime minister to include it in the manifesto, of having a deputy prime minister from Sabah, Sarawak and peninsular Malaysia.

“There is nothing wrong with having three deputy prime ministers. Our neighbour has six,“ he reportedly said during the Gelombang Biru launching at Kimanis Commercial Centre.