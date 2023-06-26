Zahid: Component party leaders’ individual statements do not reflect BN’s stance

KUALA LUMPUR: Individual statements made by any key component party leaders in Barisan Nasional (BN) do not reflect the official stance of the coalition, especially ahead of the upcoming six state polls.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in critical situations, such as in facing the six state elections, individual statements from component party leaders that contradict the principles of BN, are not welcome.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said BN has never endorsed any individual statements issued by BN component party leaders, either from MIC, MCA, or Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS).

“We do not entertain individual opinions because such statements (contrary to BN’s official stance) will only create the perception that we lack unity.

“BN’s cooperation with PH (Pakatan Harapan) is currently at its best, so let’s not entertain individual opinions. My sincere gratitude to MIC, MCA and PBRS for always supporting BN to face the state elections,” he told a press conference after opening the 23rd edition of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy Associates (FBINAA) Asia Pacific Chapter Conference here today.

Ahmad Zahid said this when asked about MCA Youth secretary-general Daniel Wa’s statement yesterday calling for MCA to neither field any candidate nor help BN candidates contesting in the state elections.

It is learned that the statement was issued as a protest against UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Adam’s remark labelling MCA and MIC as biawak hidup (dead weight).

The six states with upcoming state polls are Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Kelantan and Selangor dissolved their state assemblies last week, while the State Assembly of Kedah is expected to be dissolved on Wednesday. - Bernama