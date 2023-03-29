Zahid confirms Sulaiman’s resignation as Malacca CM

BENTONG: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today confirmed that Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali has submitted his resignation letter as Melaka Chief Minister during a meeting at his office in the Parliament building, yesterday.

In this regard, Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president, said he would seek an audience with Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam to present the names of possible candidates to be appointed as the new chief minister.

“I hope for the wisdom of TYT (Tuan Yang Terutama) to accept the letter. The swearing-in ceremony (of the new chief minister) will be held according to the date approved by him (TYT),” he said at a press conference of the Santunan Kasih Ramadan programme at Al Falah Mosque, Kampung Lebu here today.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail was also present.

However, Ahmad Zahid did not say when he will seek an audience with Mohd Ali or the number of individuals on the list.

Asked if the name of Melaka UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof will be on the list, Ahmad Zahid replied: “I cannot confirm or deny. We are waiting for an announcement from the Melaka government.”

When asked if the change of the chief minister is part of the planning for the formation of the Unity Government in Melaka as he announced recently, Ahmad Zahid said there is a possibility that it will happen.

“We will see the latest developments when the new chief minister convenes the state legislative assembly after Raya,” he said.

Speculation about the appointment of the new Melaka chief minister began circulating today, following messages that went viral on the WhatsApp application about the new chief minister’s swearing-in ceremony that will take place this Friday.

Meanwhile, at the programme today, Ahmad Zahid presented the Imarah Masjid assistance from the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) to three mosques worth RM9,000, in addition to donations to orphans and new Muslim converts. - Bernama