KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was told today that former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) earned a monthly salary and allowance totalling RM44,383.15, when he held that position from July 28, 2015 to May 9, 2018.

Daman Huri Nor, 55, section secretary (constitutional and parliamentary affairs) at the Prime Minister’s Department, and the 22nd witness for the prosecution, said Ahmad Zahid’s basic monthly salary during that period was RM18,168.15, while he received a monthly allowance of RM26,215.

The witness further told the court that during Ahmad Zahid’s tenure as Home Minister effective May 16, 2013 until July 27, 2015, he received a monthly salary of RM14,907.20 and a monthly allowance of RM24,320.

“The allowances he received were based on allowances and privileges determined for the Deputy Prime Minister and Federal Ministers,“ said Daman Huri during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Alif Ali on the 12th day of trial of Ahmad Zahid, 66.

The former deputy premier faces a total of 47 charges, they comprise 12 for criminal breach of trust, eight for bribery and 27 for money laundering, involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds totalling millions of ringgit.

The hearing before judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues on Feb 11 next year. - Bernama