Zahid: Free laptop computers to M40 students, teachers if BN wins

SUNGAI BESAR: Barisan Nasional (BN) will extend the issuance of free laptop computers to students under the M40 group and to teachers, if the party wins the 15th General Election (GE15) on Nov 19, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Students in the M40 group and teachers throughout the country will also receive free laptop computers to enhance their education. This was the feedback received by BN from voters,“ he said at a ‘Budi Disanjung’ programme in Parit 16, Sungai Panjang, here yesterday.

Earlier, BN candidate for the Sungai Besar parliamentary seat, Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos who was present at the programme said the BN had received requests from teachers and students in the M40 group to be given free laptop computers.

BN had unveiled a manifesto themed ‘Perancangan Amal dan Usaha’ (PADU) that offers Malaysians 99 ‘goodies’ and a political coalition to steer Malaysia towards a developed nation. - Bernama