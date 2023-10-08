Zahid: Govt agrees to set up TVET institutions specifically for Orang Asli

GOMBAK: The government has agreed to immediately establish and activate Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions specifically for the Orang Asli community, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said this is in line with the ministry’s goal for 100 per cent of Orang Asli children to be trained to get jobs in the labour market.

In addition, he said the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) is targeting 400 Orang Asli children to continue their studies in universities this year following the success of 300 Orang Asli being admitted to universities last year.

“From this year, any Orang Asli child who receives an offer letter to enter university, JAKOA will give RM1,000 cash to that student.

“(Under) This educational funding for Orang Asli, when they enter university, JAKOA will fully cover their entire period of study,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said this before the launch of the MADANI Career Carnival with HAWA Malaysia, which was witnessed by Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar, at the JAKOA Multipurpose Hall at Batu 12, Gombak here today.

In addition, he said JAKOA will also bear the airfares for Orang Asli children studying in universities in Sabah and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Sivakumar said the carnival was part of engagement efforts to expand the platform to the Orang Asli community to obtain marketability services, profiling, skill improvement and job opportunities and, in turn, overcome the unemployment rate.

He said the programme also showcased the strategic collaboration between the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), JAKOA and industries like Microsoft to provide suitable job opportunities among the Orang Asli.

“I want to inform employers who hire workers from among the Orang Asli, (you) can take advantage of the range of programmes provided through the MADANI Career Incentive 2023, including receiving up to RM1,800 for three months for every worker employed,” he said.

The programme, organised by the Ministry of Human Resources through Perkeso and in collaboration with HAWA Malaysia, Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) and JAKOA, has offered over 5,000 job opportunities through 10 participating employers.

For the record, 352 Orang Asli managed to jobs through special interview programmes organised nationwide from 2022 until July this year. -Bernama